Entertainment January 7 2020 10:37am 06:09 Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of ‘Kim’s Convenience’ talks season 4 Paul Sun-Hyung Lee talks about Season 4 of “Kim’s Convenience” and how the massive popularity of the show has changed their lives. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376379/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6376379/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?