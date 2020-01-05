Global News at 6 Halifax January 5 2020 5:33pm 01:19 Vigil held for 7-year-old girl and mother in Rothesay, N.B. A candlelight vigil was organized in memory of a seven-year-old girl who was recently killed by her mother, who then killed herself, police say. Callum Smith has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6369463/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6369463/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?