Candlelit vigil
January 4 2020 12:45am
02:04

Tearful vigil in Lethbridge for missing Calgary man

More than a month after missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa’s truck was found torched near Pemberton, B.C., friends and family gather for a vigil on his 27th birthday. Emily Olsen reports.

Responsive site?

Video Home



No videos found.