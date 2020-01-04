Candlelit vigil January 4 2020 12:45am 02:04 Tearful vigil in Lethbridge for missing Calgary man More than a month after missing Calgary man Marshal Iwaasa’s truck was found torched near Pemberton, B.C., friends and family gather for a vigil on his 27th birthday. Emily Olsen reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6365555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6365555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?