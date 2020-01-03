Global News at Noon Toronto January 3 2020 12:14pm 01:48 Edibles, vapes and tea to become available in Ontario pot shops The Ontario Cannabis Store says new marijuana products will become available as of Monday, but supplies will be limited. Mark Carcasole has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6362520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6362520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?