Global News at Noon Toronto December 31 2019 12:24pm 01:39 Y2K 20 years later 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the Y2K frenzy that had the entire world anticipating a worldwide tech crash. Sean O’Shea has more on how the glitch shaped the millennium. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6352078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6352078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?