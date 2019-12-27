Our Stories Part 2: B.C. Manhunt to a Miracle Makeover

In this two-part series called Our Stories, Global News journalists tell their side of some of the biggest stories from around the country in 2019. In part two, we look back on what started as a missing person case in B.C. and turned into one of Canada’s largest manhunts, another season of Alberta wildfires, a touching wedding story involving a lovestruck couple who didn’t have long to share their bond, Winnipeg’s crime wave and the search for solutions, and a miracle home makeover for one deserving family.