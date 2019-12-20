Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 20 2019 6:08pm 01:57 Boy saves friend from drowning in icy Hamilton Harbour Hamilton police are using the plight of two 10-year-old boys as an example of why it’s important to play safe around the water after a close call in Hamilton Harbour. Albert Delitala reports. Boy saves friend from drowning in icy Lake Ontario water: Hamilton police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6324473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6324473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?