Global News at Noon Toronto December 20 2019 12:22pm 02:31 401 in Pickering shut down for hours after shooting The westbound 401 collector lanes in Pickering remained closed Friday morning after a shooting involving two vehicles. Catherine McDonald has the story <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6322459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6322459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?