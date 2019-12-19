Lifestyle December 19 2019 11:23am 00:30 You have a Christmas tree you don’t need anymore — now what? Instead of throwing out your Christmas tree when the holidays are over, here and three things you can do with it instead. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6317145/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6317145/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?