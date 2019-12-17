Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 17 2019 6:12pm 02:10 Up to 15 million Canadians possibly affected by LifeLabs data breach LifeLabs computer systems containing the information of 15 million Canadians was potentially breached in a cyber-attack. Erica Vella explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6309841/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6309841/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?