Canada December 16 2019 7:02pm 01:45 Annual Christmas Bird Count underway in Lethbridge The annual Christmas Bird Count is now underway in Lethbridge. The season starts on Dec. 14 and goes on until Jan 5. Annual Christmas Bird Count now underway in Lethbridge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6304828/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6304828/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?