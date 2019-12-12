Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton December 12 2019 10:46pm 01:35 Alberta man’s rare plant finally begins to bloom Some of us struggle just to keep our houseplants alive but as Morgan Black explains, an Alberta man is excited about a rare plant of his that is enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime bloom. Rare plant grows 15 feet after nearly 40 years in family home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6291529/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6291529/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?