Politics December 10 2019 12:09pm 01:43 Boris Johnson parodies ‘Love Actually’ with Brexit campaign ad British conservative party leader Boris Johnson spoofed one of the most famous scenes in ‘Love Actually’ in Brexit campaign ad. It’s an election, actually: Boris Johnson’s ‘Love Actually’ spoof met with criticism <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6278081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6278081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?