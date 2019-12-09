Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 9 2019 8:13pm
08:56

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: Dec. 9

The Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 edition of Global News at 6 Edmonton with Carole Anne Devaney and Gord Steinke. This is a half-hour newscast due to our province-wide Western Alienation special broadcast.

Responsive site?

Video Home