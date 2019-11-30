Alberta Premier Jason Kenney criticizes province’s NDP of ‘pretending’ to support energy workers
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney spoke on Saturday at the United Conservative Party’s general meeting in Calgary, where he criticized the province’s NDP for “pretending” to support energy workers. He also criticized the NDP when he claimed “half” of the NDP caucus participated in the Extinction Rebellion climate change rally at the legislature, which took aim at the oil and gas industry that makes up a big part of Alberta’s economy.