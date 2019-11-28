Global News at 5 Edmonton November 28 2019 7:32pm 01:42 When your 4-year-old pops the question Some parents struggle with how to handle pre-school marriage proposals. Clinical counsellor Deborah MacNamara reveals the meaning behind the question and gives advice on how to respond. Laurel Gregory reports. Will you marry me? What’s really behind preschool proposals <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6232002/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6232002/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?