Canada December 3 2019 7:00am 00:51 Nearly 2 in 10 women experience workplace harassment: StatCan Global News’ Broken series takes a look at the ongoing failure to end violence against women. Workplace harassment is just one of the many topics that will be explored. She reported her boss had sexually harassed her — then she was fired <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6229777/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6229777/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?