The hit Broadway musical “Waitress,” based on the 2007 movie of the same name, tells the story of a waitress in an abusive relationship who sees a pie contest as her way out. It’s taken over the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and two local girls – Audrey Elizabeth Ehrenholz and Annalise Johnson – are part of the show. Mike Sobel chats with them, along with cast actress Kennedy Salters.