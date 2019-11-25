Global News at Noon Edmonton
November 25 2019 2:34pm
03:22

Broken: Global News series on Canada’s ongoing failure to end violence against women

Approaching the anniversary of the attack at École Polytechnique, a group of reporters at Global News reflected on how to provide better, more consistent and nuanced coverage of any woman, trans or non-binary person who has experienced violence, abuse or harassment if we are to play a role in eradicating it. Jane Gerster is one of the reporters who worked on the series “Broken,” and joins Global News at Noon Edmonton to talk more about it.

