Broken: Global News series on Canada’s ongoing failure to end violence against women
Approaching the anniversary of the attack at École Polytechnique, a group of reporters at Global News reflected on how to provide better, more consistent and nuanced coverage of any woman, trans or non-binary person who has experienced violence, abuse or harassment if we are to play a role in eradicating it. Jane Gerster is one of the reporters who worked on the series “Broken,” and joins Global News at Noon Edmonton to talk more about it.