Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 25 2019 2:08pm 04:26 Woman of Vision: Connie Stacey invents new source of clean energy It started out as hobby and grew into a global mission. This month’s Woman of Vision is the inventor of a new source of clean energy. Lesley MacDonald has Connie Stacey’s story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6214932/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6214932/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?