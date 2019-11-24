Edmonton LRT November 24 2019 8:11pm 01:51 Edmonton woman buys LRT ads to find a kidney donor An Edmonton woman living with kidney failure is hoping to speed up the process of finding a donor by advertising her story. Sarah Komadina has more. Edmonton woman hopes to find kidney donor with LRT ads <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6212576/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6212576/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?