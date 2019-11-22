Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 22 2019 5:50pm 01:52 York Region families who lost loved ones to impaired drivers discouraged by increase in charges As Catherine McDonald reports, the statistics were released at the launch of the York Regional Police festive ride campaign. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6207592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6207592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?