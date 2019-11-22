Politics November 22 2019 10:30am 03:55 New bill to track dooring incidents in Ontario Keagan Gartz of Cycle Toronto talked about the impact of dooring on cyclists and the new private members bill to track dooring in Ontario. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6204640/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6204640/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?