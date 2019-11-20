Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 20 2019 6:20pm 02:11 Auto thefts are on the rise for car owners and dealers Car owners are often targets for organized crime, and now dealers are the sights of thieves looking to make money fast. Seán O’Shea reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196709/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196709/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?