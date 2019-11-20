Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 20 2019 5:45pm 02:33 Pit bull ban could end soon in Toronto A private members bill in the Ontario legislature is looking to overturn a ban on pit bulls in Ontario. The move is being applauded by legislators and dog lovers alike. Matthew Bingley has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196477/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6196477/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?