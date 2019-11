More riders than ever are using Edmonton’s bike lanes. Eco-counters are tracking usage in 28 locations around the city and have found significant growth year-over-year. A record of 14,879 passes was counted on Tuesday, July 23. But the city is not done yet. A new bike plan is in the works that will help guide the future of cycling in Edmonton. Dallas Karhut, project manager with the City of Edmonton, joins Gord Steinke on Global News at 5.