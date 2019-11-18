Global News at Noon Edmonton November 18 2019 2:28pm 01:25 Demonstrators at Alberta legislature protest cuts to post-secondary education Students gathered at Alberta legislature grounds on Monday to protest the UCP government’s cuts to advanced education. Julia Wong was there. Edmonton university students planning rally against UCP cuts to post-secondary education <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6184461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6184461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?