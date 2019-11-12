Canadian Foundation for Economic Education November 12 2019 6:24am 05:49 Financial Literacy Month With November being financial literacy month, we welcome in Gary Rabbior of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education to talk more about improving financial literacy for Canadian youth. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6156939/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6156939/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?