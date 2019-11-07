The Morning Show November 7 2019 3:42am 06:33 Olympian Scott Moir unveils his surprise guests for the “Rock the Rink Tour” Canadian Olympian Scott Moir and Special Olympic athletes David Robertson and Nicole Vespa talked about their new partnership and how you can see them together on the ice. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6138367/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6138367/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?