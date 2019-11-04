Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 4 2019 8:21pm 01:00 Connect Care launches in Edmonton well, but with glitches Alberta Health Services launched the first wave of its new electronic health system Connect Care on Sunday. There were some technical issues and delays, but nothing unexpected, AHS said. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6127023/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6127023/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?