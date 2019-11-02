Edmonton Chef November 2 2019 12:47pm 02:54 The art of cooking squash with eatnorth.com Fall is the perfect time to eat some hearty squash based meals. Dan Clapson from eatnorth.com joins Global News Morning Weekend to chat about the huge variety of squash options chefs have to choose from. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6118303/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6118303/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?