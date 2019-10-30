Canada October 30 2019 10:47am 04:11 ‘Living Undocumented’: What it’s like to face deportation Eddie Fernandez and Tyler Thom of the new Netflix series ‘Living Undocumented’ talked about their experience living in America and why they chose to move to Toronto. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6102073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6102073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?