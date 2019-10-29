Global News at Noon Toronto October 29 2019 12:15pm 02:07 Trial of Toronto officer and his brother accused of assault beings Tuesday The trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother who are charged in the assault of Dafonte Miller is set to begin Tuesday. Priya Sam has more. Trial begins for Toronto officer and his brother charged in brutal beating of Dafonte Miller <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6097118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6097118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?