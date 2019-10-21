okanagan lake October 21 2019 4:32pm 02:09 Sockeye salmon to return to Okanagan Lake for first time in over 50 years For the first time since the Penticton dam was built in the 1950’s, sockeye salmon will return to Okanagan Lake. Shelby Thom reports. Sockeye salmon to return to Okanagan Lake for first time in over 50 years <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6061381/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6061381/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?