Charity October 16 2019 8:29pm 01:44 Okanagan boy gifted newfound independence with power wheelchair Brody Walker, 11, and his family are gaining some independence because of the new wheelchair that will help him keep up with the other kids in his class. Power wheelchair from Variety the Children’s Charity gives Okanagan boy new independence <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6042444/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6042444/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?