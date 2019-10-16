Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 16 2019 7:56pm 02:46 A closer look at homelessness in Oshawa Amid concerns about housing ahead of the federal election, Crystal Goomansingh went to a homeless camp in Oshawa to hear what people there are asking from their elected officials. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6042300/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6042300/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?