The Morning Show October 16 2019 8:53am 05:41 Luka and Jenalyn from ‘World of Dance’ perform Luka Milacic-Perusina and Jenalyn Saraza Pacheco from World of Dance stopped by The Morning Show to show off some jaw-dropping dance moves. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6039034/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6039034/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?