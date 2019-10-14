Canada October 14 2019 4:55pm 01:47 Historic flatiron building in Lacombe on the market for $1.3M There are only two flatiron buildings in the province and one of them is now on the market. The historic flatiron building in Lacombe is seeking a new owner. Julia Wong reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6031035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6031035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?