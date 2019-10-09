Gen. Roméo Dallaire
October 9 2019 7:34am
05:41

Retired Lt.-Gen. Roméo Dallaire at the Mission Breakfast Fundraiser

Gen. Roméo Dallaire is the keynote speaker at the 13th annual Mission Breakfast Fundraiser, talking about the importance of helping those in need in your community.

Responsive site?

Video Home



No videos found.