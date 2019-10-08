Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 8 2019 7:44pm 01:41 Alberta fall session includes Indigenous Opportunities Corp. Act The fall session got started at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday, with the first bill being introduced. Tom Vernon has more on the Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Act. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6008577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6008577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?