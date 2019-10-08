Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 8 2019 6:13pm 02:22 Toronto police release more information about murder of 16-year-old Investigators say they have obtained surveillance video showing Matthew Dreaver being intentionally struck by a vehicle from behind. Catherine McDonald reports. 2 suspects wanted in 1st-degree murder investigation after Toronto teen run over <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6008337/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6008337/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?