Global News at 6 Halifax October 5 2019 5:23pm 02:01 Motion coming before Halifax council would ‘effectively kill’ proposed CFL stadium A Halifax regional councilor is drawing a line in the sand on the proposed CFL stadium. Alicia Draus has more. Motion coming before Halifax council would ‘effectively kill’ proposed CFL stadium <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5995858/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5995858/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?