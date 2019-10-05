Sports October 5 2019 1:00am 00:44 Hurricanes double up Winterhawks 4-2 The Lethbridge Hurricanes earned their first home-ice win of the season Friday thanks to a 4-2 comeback win over the Portland Winterhawks. Tom Roulston has a recap of the game. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5994319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5994319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?