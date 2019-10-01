Consumer October 1 2019 10:47am 04:13 Spruce up your home for autumn with flowers Amber Richman of ‘Cool, Green and Shady’ shares some design tips to spruce up your home this fall using flowers and pumpkins <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5974400/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5974400/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?