Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 23 2019 12:50pm 01:01 Rosedale school community outraged over steelpan music program cuts A decades-old program at a Rosedale elementary school is on the TDSB chopping block. While some students will still be able to learn Steel Pan, many won’t due to budget cuts. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939947/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939947/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?