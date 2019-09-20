Fridays For Future September 20 2019 8:26pm 02:11 Kelowna joins in Global Climate Strike Kelowna joins cities in over 150 countries in participating in public demonstrations to push for government policies that address climate change. Kelowna joins in global climate strikes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5932707/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5932707/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?