Lifestyle September 19 2019 7:14am 05:47 Award-winning author releases long awaited novel We chat with author Michael Crummey about his new novel called The Innocents. The celebrated author takes The Author’s Stage at Halifax Central Library on Thursday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923000/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5923000/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?