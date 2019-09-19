Police investigate after hate-based stickers found across Owen Sound

Owen Sound is known as the scenic city but it’s been under the microscope for all of the wrong reasons since July. That’s when a rash of hate based crimes started, first hateful stickers than a mosque was vandalized. The city is now hosting a community forum on racism in an effort to get ahead of the problem, as Morganne Campbell reports, the community is banding together in an effort to denounce such activity and to send a strong message that Owen Sound is a welcoming city.