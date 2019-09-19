Global News at 11 Edmonton September 19 2019 1:15am 01:40 Town hall held in Edmonton to discuss supervised consumption services A town hall was held in Edmonton on Wednesday to discuss supervised consumption services. Chris Chacon has details. Alberta’s supervised consumption services review committee makes final stop in Edmonton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5922517/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5922517/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?