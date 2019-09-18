Global News Morning Edmonton September 18 2019 9:34am 05:27 Cool Science: Shooting off rockets fuelled with ethanol It’s always a fun morning when we get to play with fire! High school chemistry teacher Michael Ng demonstrates how rockets work using ethanol, as explained in the book and movie “October Sky.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5917758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5917758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?